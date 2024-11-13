Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 20,335 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,355,000 after purchasing an additional 583,078 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,981,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,040,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 242,718 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 83.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 512,390 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ATMU opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Insider Activity at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.