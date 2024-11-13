Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.22 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,013.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $119,634. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

