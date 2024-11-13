Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,693,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $133,940,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after purchasing an additional 261,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $131.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

