Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 14,763 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 139.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,231,000 after purchasing an additional 854,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,226,000 after buying an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $6,171,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.49. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.18 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

