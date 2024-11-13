Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,383,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 245.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.18.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of APD opened at $311.13 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $332.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

