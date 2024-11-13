Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,383,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 245.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $310.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.18.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

