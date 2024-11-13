Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2 million-$18.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.2 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRG. Northland Securities increased their target price on Airgain from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Airgain from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Airgain Stock Performance

Airgain Company Profile

AIRG opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. Airgain has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Articles

