Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.80 and last traded at $95.69. 5,702,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 17,610,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.19.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $220.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,954 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,801,240,000 after buying an additional 1,679,117 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after buying an additional 1,156,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,596,000 after buying an additional 1,130,643 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

