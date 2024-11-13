Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at KeyCorp

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 3,228,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,656,112. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.87. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the second quarter worth approximately $62,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,066,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,041,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,454 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 11,097,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,575,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,830 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

