Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 502 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $19,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,446,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. 1,062,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,155. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $41.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alkami Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,059,000 after purchasing an additional 141,319 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 56.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 392,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

