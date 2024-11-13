Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 18172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Almacenes Éxito

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter worth $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Further Reading

