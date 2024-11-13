Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 24000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.12, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

