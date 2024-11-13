Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $205.91 and last traded at $207.03. Approximately 10,032,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 41,295,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.18.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053,349 shares of company stock worth $1,256,503,289 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

