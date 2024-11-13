Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $13.09. Ambac Financial Group shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 149,975 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMBC shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market cap of $620.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,429.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,429. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

