Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.859-7.116 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of DOX opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

