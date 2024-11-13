Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 57,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 42,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,748. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $260.52 and a one year high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.