Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.1% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.56. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $230.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.