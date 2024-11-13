Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,965,000 after purchasing an additional 148,431 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $39.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.04. 2,294,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $170.62 and a 12 month high of $461.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.55.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

