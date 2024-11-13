Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,349 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 215,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

