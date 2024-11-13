Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $107,166,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,215 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $37,813,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7,109.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 247,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 161,580 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,550.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $553,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,525.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $442,842.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,550.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CFR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.