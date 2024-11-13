Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 720.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 71,924 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.9 %

CARR stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $76.86. 473,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

