Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $225.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.73 and a 1 year high of $226.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $834,946.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.