AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.66, but opened at $26.00. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 617,647 shares.

AU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

