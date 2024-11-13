Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 420.8% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
