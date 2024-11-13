Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 420.8% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

