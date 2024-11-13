Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 464 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $133.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average of $123.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

