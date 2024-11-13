Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

