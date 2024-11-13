Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,642 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

