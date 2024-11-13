Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $196.19 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $201.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.71.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

