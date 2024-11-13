Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,880.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,880.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,389.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,415 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $463.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $474.62.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

