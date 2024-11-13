Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 299.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 233.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $139.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.