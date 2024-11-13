Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading 8.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

(Get Free Report)

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.