Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading 8.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.
About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.