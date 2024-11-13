Arch Capital Group (ACGL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL):

11/6/2024 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2024 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2024 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $119.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $107.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $114.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $116.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,045. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,124,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,285 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

