Arch Resources Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial ResultsArch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on November 5, 2024. The company reported a net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Arch Resources’s 8K filing here.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also