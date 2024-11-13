Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Leerink Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARDT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

NYSE ARDT opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $13,119,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

