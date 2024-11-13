Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE ARDC opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
