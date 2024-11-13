Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ARDC opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

