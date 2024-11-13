Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Up 249.7% in October

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 249.7% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Shares of AMID stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $37.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 million, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.28.
