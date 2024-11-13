Arjuna Capital Buys Shares of 1,028 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,967,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,756,000 after purchasing an additional 211,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.33. 148,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,049. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $160.40 and a 52 week high of $203.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

