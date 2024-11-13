Arjuna Capital Invests $4.78 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. Public Storage makes up 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 95,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a one year low of $250.51 and a one year high of $369.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

