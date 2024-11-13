ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,293,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 455,933 shares.The stock last traded at $37.09 and had previously closed at $34.91.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

