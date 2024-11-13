Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 87.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.

NYSE APAM opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.52.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

