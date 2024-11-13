ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 708.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

ASA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 25,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,688. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 344.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 42,991 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.