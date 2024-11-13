ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 708.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %
ASA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 25,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,688. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASA Gold and Precious Metals
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.