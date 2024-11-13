Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Ascend Wellness had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $141.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

OTC:AAWH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 657,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $120.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ascend Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

