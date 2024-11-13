Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.92.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.6 %
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares during the period.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
