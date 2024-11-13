Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Update

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,700 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance
Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.
About Ascentage Pharma Group International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascentage Pharma Group International
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.