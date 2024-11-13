Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Update

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,700 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and age-related diseases in the United States and Mainland China. Its primary product HQP1351, a BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL mutants, including those with the T315I mutation.

