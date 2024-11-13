Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $279.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.28. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $193.73 and a one year high of $307.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

