Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,807 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

