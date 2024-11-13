Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,591,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BX opened at $180.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $183.96. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 118.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.63.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

