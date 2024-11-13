Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

