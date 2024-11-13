Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $182.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $91.77 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.