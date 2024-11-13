Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,979,000 after buying an additional 79,348 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Argus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $226.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.54. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

